JEE Main 2026 session 2 registration reopened: Know new deadline, how to apply and documents needed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration portal for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. Many students who missed the earlier deadline requested another opportunity to apply, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to take this step. Those who wish to register can now submit their applications within the agency's limited time frame.

JEE Main session 2 registration window reopened

The National Testing Agency has reopened the application portal from March 12, 2026 (afternoon) to March 13, 2026 (9:00 PM). Students can also pay the application fee until 11:50 PM on March 13, 2026.

Earlier, the registration window for Session 2 was open from February 1 to February 25, 2026. Thereafter, the agency provided a short correction window on February 27 and February 28 so that candidates could edit certain details in their forms.

However, after the application portal closed, many students requested another opportunity to complete their registration or pay the exam fee. Considering these requests, the agency decided to reopen the portal for a short period.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2026 session 2

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on “JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration” link

3. Complete the new registration by entering basic details to create login credentials

4. Log in using the credentials and fill out the application form with personal and academic information

5. Upload the required scanned documents such as photograph and signature

6. Pay the application fee using debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI

7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

Documents required for JEE Main application

While filling the application form, candidates should keep the following documents ready:

1. Passport-size photograph (scanned copy)

2. Signature in the required format

3. Personal details such as date of birth and address

4. Academic details of Class 10 and Class 12

5. Valid email ID and mobile number for communication

Important advice for candidates

Students are advised to carefully fill out the application form and complete the registration before the deadline. They should also regularly check the official website for the latest updates and announcements regarding the exam.

The reopening of the registration portal for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 provides another opportunity for students who missed the earlier deadline. Candidates should be certain to complete their application and fee payment within the given time to avoid missing this chance. Keeping track of official announcements will help students stay updated about the examination process and upcoming steps.