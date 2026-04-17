JEE Main 2026 session 2 result: Is NTA releasing results by April 20? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for their scores, which will be released on the official website once declared.

According to the official schedule, the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 is likely to be released around April 20, 2026, on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in, after the release of the provisional answer key, question papers, and recorded responses.

The NTA is currently reviewing all objections raised by candidates. Subject experts are checking these challenges carefully. If any errors are found, the answer key will be updated and the revised version will be used for the final result. However, candidates will not receive individual updates regarding their objections. The final result will be based only on the revised answer key.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The result will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise percentile scores, overall percentile, and All India Rank (AIR).

How to Download JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result

Candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link “JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result”

Enter your application number and password/date of birth

Click on the submit button

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future reference

Students are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for the latest updates regarding the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026. Once released, candidates should download their scorecards and keep a copy safe for admission and counselling purposes.