JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result out: Check scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Out: JEE Main Session 2 result: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result has been officially declared by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who appeared for the April session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) can now check and download their scorecards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country had appeared for Session 2, which was conducted from April 2 to April 8, 2026.

Where to Check JEE Main Result 2026

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Students can access their JEE Main results online through:

jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates must log in using their:

Application number

Password or date of birth

How to Download JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

Follow these steps to check your result:

Visit the official website

Click on the “JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result” link

Enter your login credentials

Submit the details

View and download your scorecard

Students are advised to save a copy of the scorecard for future admission processes.

Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The JEE Main scorecard includes:

Candidate’s name and details

Subject-wise scores (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Total raw marks

NTA percentile score

All India Rank (AIR)

Category rank

Since JEE Main is conducted in multiple sessions, NTA considers the best percentile score obtained across sessions. This ensures that candidates get a fair opportunity to improve their performance.

Candidates should note that the online scorecard is provisional in nature and will be used for immediate reference during the admission process. It is important to keep login credentials safe, as they will be required during counselling and further admission procedures. Students are also advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and important announcements related to JEE Main.