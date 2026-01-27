JEE Main 2026: What rank do you need for CSE in IITs, NITs & IIITs?

Among the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), such as NIT Trichy, NIT Surathkal and NIT Warangal, the closing ranks in JEE Main counselling are generally very low

As reported by Indian Express, Dr. Saurabh Kumar — founder and CEO of Shiksha Nation, to have a good shot at Computer Science Engineering (CSE) in top NITs or IIITs, one generally need an All‑India Rank (AIR) in the low thousands, with smaller ranges often for the most competitive institutes.

In India, students interested in engineering considers computer science and engineering as one of the top career choices. CSE represents technological thinking, ambition, innovation, future technology, and career opportunities for a wide range of people around the world. The global demand for software, artificial intelligence, data science, and digital products is the reason CSE continues to be one of the highest-demand areas of study in most of India’s leading engineering colleges and universities.

Every year, around 1.2 – 1.3 million students appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, considering it one of the largest engineering entrance tests in India. Of these, roughly 2.5 lakh students qualify to sit for the JEE Advanced, the next stage for entry into the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

However, only about 40,000 students secure admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other centrally‑funded technical institutions through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) process.

Because the number of seats in branches like Computer Science Engineering (CSE) is much smaller than the number of aspirants, competition for CSE programs is especially intense. The limited availability of seats compared with the huge pool of qualified candidates makes CSE one of the most competitive engineering disciplines to gain admission into.

Among the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), such as NIT Trichy, NIT Surathkal and NIT Warangal, the closing ranks in JEE Main counselling are generally very low (often within the top few thousand), reflecting intense competition for these highly sought‑after programs. For example, in recent admissions, the closing ranks for CSE at these leading NITs have hovered around the low thousands for the open category.

At other well‑known NITs like NIT Calicut, NIT Rourkela and MNNIT Allahabad, the closing ranks for CSE tend to be higher, often extending into the mid‑thousands — indicating strong but slightly less fierce competition compared with the top three.

In newer or less popular NITs, and in cases where home‑state quotas apply, the closing ranks for CSE can extend even further, sometimes into the higher thousands or beyond, showing a wider range of rank brackets for admission into the same branch across different institutes.

There’s another important aspect of CSE admissions through Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). India has more than 25 IIITs, including institutes of national importance and those established under public‑private partnership models, with roughly around 9,900+ total seats available for various programs via JoSAA counselling.

IIITs such as IIIT‑Hyderabad are noted for their strong academic standards and industry connections, and typically require candidates to rank among the top few thousand in JEE Main for admission to competitive CSE programmes. At other well‑established IIITs like IIIT Allahabad, Gwalior and Jabalpur, the closing ranks for CSE often fall in the mid‑ to high‑thousands range.

Meanwhile, newer IIITs generally admit students with ranks up to around 15,000–30,000, offering solid technical training for those willing to work hard.

The variation in closing ranks across IIITs is influenced by factors such as reservation categories, gender‑based supernumerary seats, and home state quotas, which can shift the effective cutoff by several thousand ranks. Other year‑to‑year differences like exam difficulty and seat availability also affect these trends.

In this light, the statistics suggest an encouraging message: it doesn’t matter whether a student’s JEE rank is 5,000, 15,000, or even 25,000. What truly shapes success is the effort and commitment one puts into developing relevant skills, solving problems, building projects and gaining experience. In the technology industry, employers value real‑world competence — such as coding ability, project work and internships — far more than the specific college name or exam rank. A rank might open the door, but dedication and continuous learning determine long‑term success in the field of computer science.