/JEE Main 2027 exam date session 1 out; registration to begin soon

JEE Main 2027 exam date session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 1, giving engineering aspirants a clear timeline for the first attempt of the upcoming academic session. As per the schedule, the January session of JEE Main 2027 will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30. However, candidates are still waiting for the agency to announce the registration dates and open the application window.
The Session 1 examination will be held over six days in January 2027:
The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts. Candidates will be allotted their specific exam date and shift through the admit card and other official updates.
When will JEE Main 2027 registration begin?
NTA has not yet announced an official date for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration.
Candidates should therefore avoid relying on registration dates circulating on social media or other unofficial platforms. The application window is expected to be opened soon, but the exact date will be confirmed only through an official NTA notification.
For comparison, registration for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 had started on October 31, 2025. However, candidates should not assume that the same date will be followed this year.
Once the application process begins, candidates will be able to apply through the official JEE Main website:
jeemain.nta.nic.in
NTA is expected to release the detailed information bulletin along with the registration process.
While waiting for the registration window, aspirants can keep the required details and documents ready to avoid last-minute problems.
Candidates should check the following:
The exact document specifications and requirements will be mentioned in the official information bulletin.
JEE Main is conducted in two sessions. The first session is held in January, while the second session generally takes place in April. Candidates who appear in Session 1 can also appear in Session 2. This gives students another opportunity to improve their performance.
NTA has not yet announced the detailed dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 2.
The entrance examination will be conducted in 13 languages.
These include:
With the Session 1 dates already announced, candidates have several weeks to plan their preparation before the January examination.
Students should:
The most important update for now is that JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will begin on January 22, while the registration date is yet to be announced. Candidates should wait for the official notification before submitting any application or relying on a specific registration deadline.
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