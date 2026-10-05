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JEE Main 2027 exam date session 1 out; registration to begin soon

JEE Main 2027 exam date session 1: . As per the schedule, the January session of JEE Main 2027 will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
JEE Main 2027 exam date session 1 out; registration to begin soon

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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