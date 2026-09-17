/JEE Main 2027: NTA releases exam dates; Check full schedule here

The National Testing Agency has put out the exam dates for JEE Main 2027. Two sessions this time, which gives students more room to appear, retake, and improve their scores if needed. If you're planning to take the exam, now's the time to start preparing and to keep an eye on updates as they come.
JEE Main 2027 runs across two sessions: January and April. The January session falls on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2027, with January 31 held back as a buffer date, just in case anything shifts.
The exam itself is computer-based, held across multiple shifts.
Registration's expected to open in the last week of October 2026, though NTA will confirm the exact dates through an official notification when the time comes.
Candidates apply online through the official JEE Main website. The first step is registration with basic details: name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID.
Once that's done, candidates log back in to fill out the actual application form. Personal details, academic details, communication details, required documents uploaded, exam cities chosen, and application fee paid all of it needs to go in.
After submitting, download the confirmation page and fee receipt and save them both for the future.
No age limit here. Students get three consecutive years to attempt JEE Main after finishing Class 12.
So candidates who passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, or those appearing in 2027, are all eligible provided they meet the other conditions too.
There's no minimum percentage required just to sit for the exam. But admission to NITs, IIITs, and similar institutes usually requires at least 75% in Class 12. For SC and ST candidates, that requirement drops to 65%.
For BE/BTech courses, Physics and Mathematics are non-negotiable, alongside one subject from Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, or a technical vocational subject, plus a language and one more subject beyond that.
BArch courses require Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, plus two additional subjects.
BPlanning requires Mathematics along with four other subjects.
If you've taken a gap year, that's fine too; you can still apply, as long as you meet the eligibility conditions tied to your Class 12 passing year.
JEE Main remains one of the biggest exams on the calendar for engineering aspirants across India. Now that the dates are out, students should keep tabs on the registration process and get a head start on preparation, and once it's released, don't skip the official information bulletin; that's where the complete, accurate details will actually live.
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