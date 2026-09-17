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JEE Main 2027: NTA releases exam dates; Check full schedule here

NTA has announced the JEE Main 2027 exam dates, with the January session scheduled from January 22 to 30. The registration process is expected to begin in October 2026, and candidates can apply online through the official website.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
JEE Main 2027: NTA releases exam dates; Check full schedule here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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