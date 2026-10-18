/JEE Main 2027 registration to begin soon: Documents required and steps to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open registration for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 shortly on its official website jeemain,nta.nic.in The exact date for the JEE Main registration 2027 has not been announced yet. However, based on past trends, candidates can expect registration by the last week of October 2026. Candidates are advised to arrange their documents beforehand to avoid last-minute chaos.
The Session 1 exam will be held on 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30 January 2027, whereas 31 January has been kept as a buffer date.
Keep clear scans ready before you open the form.
Candidates are advised to fill in their name and date of birth exactly as on their Class 10 certificate, since mismatches cause problems later. Do not leave the form for the last day. Portals tend to slow down near the deadline.
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