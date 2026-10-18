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JEE Main 2027 registration to begin soon: Documents required and steps to apply

JEE Main registration 2027 is going to be live soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
JEE Main 2027 registration to begin soon: Documents required and steps to apply

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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