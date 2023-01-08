JEE Main Admit Card 2023 releasing SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exams from Jan 24, check details

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency will soon conclude the JEE Main 2023 registrations. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2023 can fill out the application form on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023. NTA will commence the JEE Main 2023 exam on January 24 and the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for session 1 will be soon available on the official website.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 release date

According to the official schedule released by the NTA, the JEE Main 2023 Exam city intimation slip will be issued in the Second week of January while the JEE Main 2023 Admit cards will be released in the third week of this month on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Important Notice

Meanwhile, the NTA has also released an official notice to address the issue of JEE Main Candidates of Tamil Nadu Board. Tamil Nadu Board candidates who passed class 10th or SSLC in the year 2021 were not given marks in the marksheet as the exams were conducted due to Covid-19 outbreak and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects in marksheet.

Since at the time of filling the JEE Main 2023 Session-1 form candidates are required to fill the CGPA/marks details for class 10 hence Tamil Nadu board candidates were facing trouble in filling out the forms.

The NTA, therefore, has decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE Main 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021.

JEE Main 2023 Exam dates

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam on January 24, 25, and Jan 27 to Jan 31, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam timing

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 paper in CBT mode and in two shifts- the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.