JEE Main Admit Card 2025 Released For April 7, 8 And 9 At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: The National Test Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2025 for April 7, 8 and 9 today (April 03, 2025). All the candidates can now download their hall ticket from the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has started the JEE Main 2025 session 2 exams from 2nd April, 2025 to 9th April, 2025 and the exam will take place in two shifts, first is from 9 AM to 12 noon and second is from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains takes place twice a year which is a computer based exam. First session usually happens in January and the Second session commonly happens in April. JEE Main works as a preliminary selection round which is a very crucial step for students to take admission in their dream colleges and after clearing this exam students are eligible to sit for JEE Advance to take admission in Indian Institutes of Technology.

JEE Main 2025: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1- Go the official website of NTA- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2- You will see a ‘JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Download’ link, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4- After submission of the details your JEE Mains hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Check it thoroughly and download your admit card.

Step 6- Print it out for the day of the examination.

JEE Main 2025: Important Instructions

All the students are advised to make sure they carry their hall tickets with them to the examination hall along with the valid ID proof like Aadhar Card, PAN card, passport, etc and note that no electronic gadgets will be allowed inside the examination hall. Additionally, candidates must reach the examination center at least half an hour before the entry time.

JEE Mains 2025: JoSAA Counselling

As mentioned on the official JEE Advance website, counselling process for JEE Main and JEE Advance 2025 will start from 3rd June, 2025. The aim of this counselling is to allocate the seats for undergraduate engineering programmes of reputed engineering institutes like IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other GFTIs. The whole process is handled and conducted by The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)

JoSAA will handle the seat allotment for 121 institutes which includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 40 other GFTIs. Previous year, there were 59,937 seats.

JEE advanced ranks are considered to take admission in IITs while other colleges reflect on the ranks of JEE Mains.

JEE Mains 2025: Details Mentioned on the Admit Card