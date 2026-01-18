JEE Main Admit Card 2026 OUT At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

Advertisement
JEE Main Admit Card 2026 OUT: National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the JEE Main 2026 January session at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Jan 18, 2026
JEE Main Admit Card 2026 OUT: National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the JEE Main 2026 January session. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to access their admit card. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 January session will take place from 21st January to 29th January, 2026. Candidates must take their admit card to the examination center or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. 

Additionally, the JEE Main 2026 exam, second session will take place from 2nd April to 9th April, 2026. 

JEE Main Admit Card 2026 OUT; Check Direct Link To Download JEE January Session Hall Ticket

