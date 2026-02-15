JEE Main Result 2026: Know how to check scorecard, percentile and more

JEE Mains result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result by February 16, 2026. Along with the scorecard, NTA will also release the final answer key of the candidates.

To check JEE Mains Result 2026, students need to keep their login credentials ready, including their roll number and date of birth. Once the result is out, candidates will be able to log in using the same.

Where to check the JEE Main result 2026?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The National Testing agency will release the JEE Main 2026 result on the following websites. Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready.

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

JEE Main Result 2026: How to check your Scorecard

Candidates need to visit Jee main 2026 result link: jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Then, click on the link titled “JEE Main 2026 Result / Scorecard” once it is live.

Now, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download and save a copy for future use during admissions and counselling.

What is the percentile in the JEE Mains Scorecard?

In JEE Main, the percentile score represents a candidate’s performance in comparison to other test givers rather than the actual marks obtained.

For example, a percentile of 95 means the candidate performed better than 95% of all students in that session.

Percentile is especially important because JEE Main is conducted in multiple sessions with different question papers, and it normalizes scores across these sessions to ensure fairness. The All India Rank (AIR) and eligibility for counselling or JEE Advanced are determined based on this percentile, not the raw marks.

Key details on JEE Main 2026 Scorecard