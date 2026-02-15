Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017145https://zeenews.india.com/education/jee-main-result-2026-know-how-to-check-scorecard-percentile-and-more-3017145.html
NewsEducationJEE Main Result 2026: Know how to check scorecard, percentile and more
JEE MAIN RESULT 2026

JEE Main Result 2026: Know how to check scorecard, percentile and more

JEE Mains result 2026: To check JEE Mains Result 2026, students need to keep their login credentials ready including their roll number and date of birth. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Along with the scorecard, NTA will also release the final answer key of the candidates.
  • Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready.
  • Candidates need to visit Jee main 2026 result link: jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JEE Main Result 2026: Know how to check scorecard, percentile and moreJEE Main result 2026

JEE Mains result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result by February 16, 2026. Along with the scorecard, NTA will also release the final answer key of the candidates. 

To check JEE Mains Result 2026, students need to keep their login credentials ready, including their roll number and date of birth. Once the result is out, candidates will be able to log in using the same.  

Where to check the JEE Main result 2026? 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The National Testing agency will release the JEE Main 2026 result on the following websites. Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready. 

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in  
  • nta.ac.in  

JEE Main Result 2026: How to check your Scorecard 

  • Candidates need to visit Jee main 2026 result link: jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. 
  • Then, click on the link titled “JEE Main 2026 Result / Scorecard” once it is live. 
  • Now, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password. 
  • Click Submit to view your result. 
  • Download and save a copy for future use during admissions and counselling. 

What is the percentile in the JEE Mains Scorecard? 

In JEE Main, the percentile score represents a candidate’s performance in comparison to other test givers rather than the actual marks obtained.  

For example, a percentile of 95 means the candidate performed better than 95% of all students in that session.  

Percentile is especially important because JEE Main is conducted in multiple sessions with different question papers, and it normalizes scores across these sessions to ensure fairness. The All India Rank (AIR) and eligibility for counselling or JEE Advanced are determined based on this percentile, not the raw marks. 

Key details on JEE Main 2026 Scorecard 

  • Candidate Information: Name, Application Number, DOB, Category, State Code 
  • Exam Information: Session, Paper Appeared (PCM/PCB) 
  • Scores: Subject-wise marks, Total Score, Percentile 
  • Ranks: All India Rank (AIR), Category Rank 
  • Qualification Status: Eligibility for JEE Advanced and counselling 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Maharashtra ATS
Maharashtra ATS launches major search operations; raids 21 locations
Uttar Pradesh news
UP CM addresses public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
bodycon dress
Trendy Bodycon Dresses for a Stunning Date Night Look
Usman Tariq MS Dhoni connection
Salesman to Pakistan's X-Factor: How MS Dhoni revived Usman Tariq's career
Bangladesh Election 2026
Mamata Banerjee sends flowers, sweets to 'Tarique bhai' after BNP's victory
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 15-2-2026 Samrudhi SM 42 Lucky Draw Shortly
himanshi khurana
Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana receives Rs 10 crore extortion threat
pakistan asim munir
Pak insulted at global stage? Munir almost stopped outside Munich event |Video
Forex Reserve
India forex reserves drop $6.7 billion from record high to $717.1
US Iran Israel Crisis
Maximum pressure on Iran: Trump, Netanyahu target oil sales to China