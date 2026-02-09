JEE Main result 2026 likely to be announced shortly

The National Testing Agency can announce the JEE Main result 2026 session 1 anytime soon. Those candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main Exam 2026 can keep themselves updated with the latest notifications.

To check the JEE Main result 2026, students can visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Based on the past trends, it is expected that JEE Main session 1 result might be out by 12th February 2026, whereas session 2 result can be announced around the third week of April.

As the JEE Main result can be released anytime, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready

The NTA will release the scorecard of the candidates, which will contain the NTA percentile score, an All-India Rank, a category-wise rank, and an indication of subject-level performance.

Those candidates who qualify for the JEE Main exam will become eligible for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination. Also, candidates who satisfy the cut-off marks are only eligible to attend the counseling of JoSAA for admissions in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

Steps to download the JEE Main result 2026

In order to download the JEE Main scorecard successfully, candidates need to visit the official website and follow the steps given below.

Firstly, click on the official website of JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2026 Result / Scorecard link.

Enter your Application Number and Password (or Date of Birth, if applicable).

Click on the Submit button.

Your JEE Main 2026 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future reference.

Lastly, candidates are advised to rely only on the official JEE Main website for authentic updates and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.