JEE Main Result 2026 OUT: Check steps to download scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results today, February 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam between January 21 and 29, 2026 can now access their scorecards online through the official portals jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The NTA has already released the JEE Mains final answer key for the students to calculate their scores.

The scorecard contains critical information, including the candidate’s name, application number, subject-wise percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, total percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status for JEE Advanced. It is advised that students must carefully verify all details after downloading the scorecard.

How to download the JEE Mains Scorecard

Visit the Official Website: Candidates should log on to jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in to access the result.

Locate the Result Link: On the homepage, click on the “JEE Main 2026 Result” link. The link is now active following the announcement.

Enter Credentials: Candidates must enter their application number and date of birth exactly as submitted during registration to access their scorecards.

View and Verify Result: After submitting the details, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Students should carefully check all information, including subject-wise scores, total percentile, AIR, and qualifying status for JEE Advanced.

Download and Print: Candidates are advised to download the PDF and save it securely. Multiple printouts are recommended for counselling, admission, and verification purposes.

JEE Mains Result 2026: 12 Students Achieve 100 Percentile

A total of 12 candidates have secured a flawless 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2026. The toppers are:

Shreyas Mishra – Delhi

Narendrababu Gari Mahith – Andhra Pradesh

Shubham Kumar – Bihar

Kabeer Chhillar – Rajasthan

Chiranjib Kar – Rajasthan

Bhavesh Patra – Odisha

Anay Jain – Haryana

Arnav Gautam – Rajasthan

Pasala Mohith – Andhra Pradesh

Madhav Viradiya – Maharashtra

Purohit Nimay – Gujarat

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari – Telangana

Important Advisory

Due to high traffic on the result day, candidates may experience delays while accessing the portal. It is recommended to maintain a stable internet connection and verify all details immediately.

In case of login issues, the “Forgot Password” option on the portal can be used to retrieve credentials.