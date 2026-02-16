Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017478https://zeenews.india.com/education/jee-main-result-2026-out-check-steps-to-download-scorecard-3017478.html
NewsEducationJEE Main Result 2026 OUT: Check steps to download scorecard
JEE MAIN RESULT 2026

JEE Main Result 2026 OUT: Check steps to download scorecard

The NTA has already released the JEE Mains final answer key for the students to calculate their scores. Students can check the JEE Main result at the official website.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Candidates should log on to jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in to access the result.
  • On the homepage, click on the “JEE Main 2026 Result” link.
  • Due to high traffic on the result day, candidates may experience delays while accessing the portal.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JEE Main Result 2026 OUT: Check steps to download scorecardJEE Main result 2026 Out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results today, February 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam between January 21 and 29, 2026 can now access their scorecards online through the official portals jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

The NTA has already released the JEE Mains final answer key for the students to calculate their scores. 

The scorecard contains critical information, including the candidate’s name, application number, subject-wise percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, total percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status for JEE Advanced. It is advised that students must carefully verify all details after downloading the scorecard. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Check - JEE Main Result 2026 OUT Live: NTA declares result at jeemain.nta.nic.in

How to download the JEE Mains Scorecard 

Visit the Official Website: Candidates should log on to jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in to access the result.  

Locate the Result Link: On the homepage, click on the “JEE Main 2026 Result” link. The link is now active following the announcement. 

Enter Credentials: Candidates must enter their application number and date of birth exactly as submitted during registration to access their scorecards. 

View and Verify Result: After submitting the details, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Students should carefully check all information, including subject-wise scores, total percentile, AIR, and qualifying status for JEE Advanced. 

Download and Print: Candidates are advised to download the PDF and save it securely. Multiple printouts are recommended for counselling, admission, and verification purposes. 

JEE Mains Result 2026: 12 Students Achieve 100 Percentile

A total of 12 candidates have secured a flawless 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2026. The toppers are: 

Shreyas Mishra – Delhi 

Narendrababu Gari Mahith – Andhra Pradesh 

Shubham Kumar – Bihar 

Kabeer Chhillar – Rajasthan 

Chiranjib Kar – Rajasthan 

Bhavesh Patra – Odisha 

Anay Jain – Haryana 

Arnav Gautam – Rajasthan 

Pasala Mohith – Andhra Pradesh 

Madhav Viradiya – Maharashtra 

Purohit Nimay – Gujarat 

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari – Telangana 

Important Advisory 

Due to high traffic on the result day, candidates may experience delays while accessing the portal. It is recommended to maintain a stable internet connection and verify all details immediately.  

In case of login issues, the “Forgot Password” option on the portal can be used to retrieve credentials. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio calls for ‘new Western Century’ as Europe weighs cost of closer US
Technology
What the three dots on your Apple's iPad mean and how to control it with you
Mike Hesson on Mohsin Naqvi
Mike Hesson breaks silence on Mohsin Naqvi's pressure after loss vs India
UPI
UPI preferred mode of transaction at 57%, surpassing cash at 38%: Survey
Salman Ali Agha on India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Not Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha blames this player for loss against India
Switzerland Train
Switzerland: Avalanche derails train in Swiss Alps, leaving several injured
kanye west india
Kanye West India Tour CONFIRMED: Date, venue, tickets & full details revealed
J&K news
Kashmir daily wagers march to JKNC HQ, CM seeks time to finalise solution
Bangladesh-US trade agreement
One-Sided, Hurried and High-Risk: The devil in Bangladesh’s US trade agreement
short film
Amitabh Bachchan lends his iconic voice to the Indian Army’s ‘Bhairav’