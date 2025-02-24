JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Results 2025 Declared At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 results on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) can check and download their results from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the results, candidates must enter their Application Number and Password, followed by the security captcha. The NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 (B.Arch & B.Planning) exam was conducted on January 30, 2025, in a single shift across 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Patne Neel Sandesh from Maharashtra achieved an NTA score of 100 in Paper 2A (B.Arch), while Sunidhi Singh from Madhya Pradesh secured an NTA score of 100 in Paper 2B (B.Planning).

Earlier, the NTA announced the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results on February 11, 2025. A total of 14 candidates achieved a perfect NTA score of 100 in Session 1, with five of them hailing from Rajasthan.

JEE Mains 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Results on the homepage.

Enter your Application Number, Password, and Security Captcha to log in.

Your JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Results will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

A total of 63,481 candidates registered for the exam, including 30,755 female and 32,726 male candidates. Among them, 22,921 were from the General category, 6,592 from EWS, 7,779 from SC, 3,555 from ST, and 22,634 from OBC. Additionally, 215 candidates were from the PwBD category.

For Paper 2A (B.Arch), 44,144 candidates appeared, including 21,808 female and 22,336 male candidates. The category-wise breakdown included 15,307 from the General category, 4,754 from EWS, 5,238 from SC, 2,373 from ST, and 16,472 from OBC. A total of 160 candidates appeared under the PwBD category.