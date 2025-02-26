JEE Main Session 2 Correction Window 2025 Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

JEE Mains 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on February 27. Candidates who need to modify their application details can do so until February 28, 11:50 PM, by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to an official notification, NTA received multiple requests from candidates seeking permission to edit their details in the online application forms.

“In view of the above and the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the candidates to modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main)-2025,” as per NTA.

Candidates can make the following changes to their application forms: Applicants who registered for Session 1 and have also applied for Session 2 can update details such as course (paper), medium of the question paper, state code of eligibility, exam cities (based on availability), educational qualifications (Class 10 and Class 12), gender, category, and fee payment (if applicable).

In JEE Main 2025 Session 1, a total of 14 candidates achieved a 100 percentile. According to the NTA toppers list, only one female candidate secured a 100 percentile in Paper 1. In JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 results, one candidate scored 100 percentile in both Paper 2A and 2B. Patne Neel Sandesh topped the BArch exam, while Sunidhi Singh secured the top rank in BPlan.

JEE Mains 2025: Steps to edit here

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link "Application Form Correction for JEE Main 2025 Session 2."

Log in using your application number and password.

Make the necessary corrections to your application form.

Save the changes after making modifications.

JEE Mains 2025: Revised pattern

The NTA has updated the JEE Main 2025 exam pattern. In the revised format, Section B will no longer have optional questions, and each subject will include five compulsory questions. The JEE Main 2025 syllabus covers three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The JEE Main 2025 exam consists of three papers: Paper 1 for BTech/BE, Paper 2A for BArch, and Paper 2B for BPlan. Paper 1 will feature 75 multiple-choice questions and will be worth a total of 300 marks. The first session of JEE Main 2025 took place from January 22 to 30.