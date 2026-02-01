JEE Main Session 2 registration starts today: Check complete details

The National Testing Agency has started the JEE Main Session 2 registration process from February 1, 2026. Students can apply for the same likely from today.. Those candidates who are looking for admission in BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes must complete their applications through the official portal by February 25.

The NTA conducts JEE Main in two sessions – first in January and second in April.

What students need to know?

Those JEE Mains candidates who have applied and paid the examination fee for January session and wish to appear in JEE Main 2026 Session 2 can login using their previous application number and password. These students will now have to select for the following:

i. Course (paper)

ii. Medium of the question paper

iii. State code of eligibility

iv. Examination cities as per the available options.

v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

vi. Fee payment

Eligibility Criteria

Those candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main Session 2 examination must know the eligibility criteria. This requires candidates who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025, as well as those appearing in 2026, are eligible to apply. There is no age restriction for appearing in JEE Main 2026 Session 2.

As per the official schedule, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination will be held from April 2 to April 9, 2026. Therefore, admit cards are expected to be released three to four days before the exam dates.