JEE Main Toppers List 2025 Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Names Of Top Scorers, Percentile Marks, AIR By State

JEE Mains Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Mains 2025 results on February 11, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official JEE Mains website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducted JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) took place on January 30 from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. The provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2025, and candidates could challenge it until February 6, 2025 by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The NTA released the final answer key for JEE Mains 2025 on February 10, 2025. In this final version, 12 questions from various shifts of JEE Main Session 1, Paper 1 were removed.

JEE Mains Result 2025: Topper's List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the list of JEE Main 2025 Session 1 toppers today, February 11. Fourteen candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile, listed in ascending order of their application numbers. Ayush Singhal from Rajasthan secured the overall top position, followed by Kushagra Gupta from Karnataka and Daksh from Delhi-NCT.

This year’s list includes one female topper, Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh. In the OBC NCL category, Daksh from Delhi secured the highest rank, while Shreyas Lohiya from Uttar Pradesh topped the SC category. Parth Sehra from Rajasthan led in the ST category, and Harshal Gupta from Chhattisgarh topped the PwBD category.



According to the results, 14 candidates achieved a perfect 100 NTA score in JEE Mains 2025 Session 1, with five of them hailing from Rajasthan.

Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh emerged as the female topper, securing a 100 NTA score.

JEE Mains Results 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official JEE Mains 2025 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link for the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 scorecard.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Your JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Declaration of Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main) - 2025] Session 1 NTA Scores for Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.) – reg.



NTA Scores / Results of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) have been declared at https://t.co/BVhxuC0BBE. Results of Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) will be declared later. pic.twitter.com/8osRlsmhXe — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) February 11, 2025

The NTA also reported that the scores of 39 candidates were withheld due to involvement in unfair practices.