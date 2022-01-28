JEE Mains 2022 Exam: How to Score Maximum percentile and Crack JEE Mains 2022?

Joint entrance examination Mains (JEE mains) is considered to be one of the toughest examinations. Students appearing for JEE mains 2022 examination are in confusion about how they will be able to secure the best grades.

Basics to adapt for scoring maximum percentile in JEE mains 2022:

Cover NCERT:

Whenever you appear for a competitive examination, NCERT books are really very important. Do consider other reference books as well. But the NCERT belongs to physics, chemistry, and mathematics are really very important. Have a look at all the exercise questions and try to solve them properly. The more questions you solve, the more prepared you will be for the examination. A strong basic foundation is important to score well.

Focus on reference books:

When you are sure to have entirely covered up the NCERT syllabus, it is time for you to focus on the reference books. In the market, you will find out the different publishers available coming up with the best reference books. But we suggest you stick to one or two publishers only because the more publishers you will consider, the more confused you get. Therefore, to keep you on the safer side and prepare well for the examination, have a look at the best publishers and consider the question banks suggested by them for students.

Be consistent with the preparation:

Sometimes it happens that we do not stay consistent with the preparation and consider that we can do the preparation within a few days before the examination. But this is not right. It is important to be consistent with the preparation so that all your basics will get cleared and you can appear for the examination seamlessly.

Practice makes a man perfect:

Practice is also important because if you are not practicing well for the examination, you cannot cover up all the questions in the given deadline. If you are not ready to complete the given questions in the given timings, unfortunately, you can't think of scoring well. Students can also go with Oswaal JEE (Main) Solved Papers Chapter-wise For Exam 2022. Students will get ease of chapter-wise preparation and learning tactics:

Latest JEE (Main) Question Papers 2021- Fully solved

15 Sample Question Papers with highly likely questions based on the latest pattern with detailed explanations

Mind Maps: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

Oswaal QR Codes: Easy to scan QR codes for online concept-based content

Trend Analysis: Chapter-wise

Here is the recommended link for JEE (Main) Solved Papers Chapter-wise For Exam 2022, Click here https://bit.ly/3r43o0C

Do the revision:

Do not be someone who has just gone through the syllabus for once. Revision is also important because it will help you to retain the concepts for a longer duration.

Don't panic:

Sometimes due to nervousness, students start feeling confused and do panic as well. In this case, you need to stay strong and also be calm and composed. If you are thinking about things unnecessarily, there are chances you will not be able to retain the concepts for a longer duration and, on the day of examination, feel disappointed. Therefore if you don't want to feel this way, then try to stay motivated all the time.

Final thoughts:

JEE mains 2022 is among the toughest examinations, but a student who is preparing well can crack it. Always consider the best tips so that there will be no problem at all. If there is something troubling, you do clarify it with the teacher so that you will not face any sort of difficulty at all. Stay updated with our portal so that you can get all the updates!

