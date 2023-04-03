JEE Mains 2023: NTA Session 2 Admit Cards To Be OUT Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains Session 2023: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 is expected to release soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main admit card link on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, today. To access the admission card, candidates will need to provide their application number and birthdate. The second session of the JEE is scheduled to commence on April 6. According to the official handout, the JEE Main session 2 admit card was supposed to be released in the last week of March, but the admit card has been postponed.

The second session of the JEE will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023. The exam will be given in two shifts by the NTA. Shift 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Shift 2 will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Applicants must bring their admit card and a valid ID to the exam centre. JEE Main admit cards would also include exam timing, reporting time, instructions, and other information. The exam will be administered by the NTA at various locations throughout the country as well as 24 places outside of India.

JEE Mains Session 2 Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Session 2 Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Main 2023 test will consist of two papers. 1st and 2nd Papers (2A and 2B). Paper 1 will include BE/BTech courses, and the exam will be administered via computer-based testing, or CBT. Paper 2A is for BArchitecture, and Paper 2B is for BPlanning.