JEE Mains 2023: Session 2 Provisional Answer Key To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 session 2 provisional answer key soon. The JEE Mains session 2 exams ended on Saturday, April 15. Candidates who took the JEE Main 2023 session 2 tests between April 6 and 15 for paper 1 (BE, BTech), paper 2A (BArch), and paper 2B (BPlanning) will be able to get the JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key soon on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

After the provisional answer key is released, the NTA will allow candidates to challenge it within a certain time frame. The final answer key determines the JEE Main 2023 result. According to the JEE Main marking scheme, four marks will be awarded for each correct answer marked, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response marked. Furthermore, no negative marks will be deducted for answers with numeric values in the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams.

JEE Mains 2023: Here’s how to download the answer key

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the provisional answer key JEE Main 2023 link

Enter credentials, if required

Download and check the responses

The NTA scores for each applicant in BE, BTech JEE Main session 1, and session 2 will be combined for results compilation and development of the overall merit list and ranking. The best of the two NTA results will be considered for candidates who appeared in both sessions. If two or more candidates receive the same NTA score, NTA will adopt a tie-breaking method.

After the JEE Main Session, 2 Answer Key 2023 is out, the objection window will also open. Candidates will be given a time period of 3-4 days to raise objections against the answer key.