JEE Mains 2025: NTA Session 1 Exam Begins Tomorrow- Check Guidelines, Dress Code And Other Details Here

JEE Mains 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 starting Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) is scheduled for January 30. The JEE Main 2025 will take place in two phases: January and April. The exam duration is three hours for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), or Paper 2B (BPlanning). For candidates appearing for both BArch and BPlanning, the exam will last three hours and 30 minutes.

On January 30, the Paper 2 exam will only be held in the afternoon shift, from 3 pm. Morning shift exams will run from 9 am to 12 noon.

JEE Mains 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main 2025 admit card download link located at the bottom right.

Enter your application number, password, and captcha code to log in.

Your JEE Main 2025 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and check the details carefully.

Print a copy and keep it safe for the exam.

JEE Mains 2025: Items to be carried

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the JEE Main 2025 admit card to the exam center.

Along with the admit card, an original photo ID proof is mandatory.

A recent passport-size photograph should be pasted on the admit card.

It’s recommended to carry two extra passport-size photographs to the exam center.

One passport-size photograph, identical to the one uploaded with the JEE Main application form, will be required for the attendance sheet.

JEE Mains 2025: Dress code

Avoid wearing metallic items such as rings, bracelets, earrings, or decorative accessories.

Shoes with thick soles are not allowed.

Choose plain and comfortable clothing.

Do not wear scarves of any kind.

JEE Mains 2025: Guidelines to be followed

For the drawing section of JEE Main Paper 2, candidates must bring their own geometry box, pencils, erasers, and color pencils or crayons. Watercolors are not allowed on the drawing sheet.

Diabetic candidates can carry eatables like sugar tablets and fruits (bananas, apples, oranges) and a transparent water bottle. However, packed foods like chocolates, candy, or sandwiches are not allowed.

Candidates must drop their JEE Main admit card in the designated drop box before leaving the exam hall. Failure to do so will result in answers not being evaluated.

Frisking and biometric attendance will be conducted, even after toilet breaks.

The Agency will conduct the JEE Main exam at multiple centers across various cities in India and in 15 cities abroad.