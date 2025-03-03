JEE Mains 2025: Session 2 Exam City Slip, Admit Card To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains 2025:The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the second session of the JEE Main 2025 exam from April 1 to 8, 2025. The application and correction process is complete, and the next step is the release of the exam city intimation slip and admit card. As per the JEE Main 2025 information bulletin, the exam city slip will be available in the second week of March, while the admit card will be issued three days before the exam. However, there's no official information regarding the date and time of release of the admit card.

The exam city intimation slip will inform students about their exam centre location to help them plan their travel, but it is not required on the exam day. The admit card will include the name and full address of the exam centre, and students must bring it along with other necessary documents on the exam day.

JEE Mains 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the session 2 admit card or exam city intimation slip download link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Download and save your admit card.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results on February 11, 2025. Out of about 13.8 lakh registered candidates, around 13 lakh took the exam, with an attendance rate of 94.5%. A total of 14 students scored a perfect 100 percentile. The number of state-wise toppers dropped from 53 in 2024 to 44 in 2025, with their NTA scores ranging from 100 to 90.06976. The first session of JEE Main 2025 took place in January, and the results for both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) have been declared.

JEE Main is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and related programs at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating institutions.