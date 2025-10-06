JEE Mains 2026 Registration Date To Be Out Soon At jeemain.nta.nic- Check Details Here

JEE Mains Registration Date 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the registration for JEE Mains 2025 soon. No official date has been announced yet but according to media reports it is expected in October, 2025. The agency will release the dates and all the other details on their official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.

JEE Main is one of India’s most prominent national-level entrance exams which is conducted for students to take admission into undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning courses in top institutions like NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes.

The exam is conducted in two sessions, first session will take place in January 2026 and second session will take place in April 2026. It is expected that the exam will take place in two shifts, first from 9 AM to 12 Noon and second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

JEE Mains Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.

Step 2: There will be the link for the registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen register. Complete the registration by entering the contact details.

Step 4: Now login into the account using registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the provided instructions and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is conducted in two papers, each designed for different academic pathways. Paper 1 is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (B.E./B.Tech.) offered by NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and various institutions or universities supported by participating state governments. It also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, the gateway to admission in the IITs. Paper 2, on the other hand, is conducted for students seeking admission to B.Arch and B.Planning programs across the country. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.