JEE Mains Answer Key 2025 Likely To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first session of JEE Main 2025 from January 22 to 30. According to the information bulletin, the results will be declared by February 12. Before the results, NTA will release the provisional answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in and invite candidates to raise objections. “The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, with a Public Notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non- refundable online payment of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” as per the JEE bulletin.

NTA has stated that only online, paid challenges submitted within the given timeframe will be accepted. Challenges without proper justification or evidence, or those submitted through any medium other than the designated link, will not be considered.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) took place on January 30 in the second shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

JEE Mains Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link to download the Session 1 provisional answer key.

Log in using your credentials.

Submit and view the answer key.

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration 2025

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration is currently open. Eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee by February 24 on the official website. The April session exam is tentatively scheduled from April 1 to April 8, with results expected by April 17, 2025.