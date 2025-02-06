JEE Mains Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Steps To Raise Objections Here

JEE Mains Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for JEE Mains 2025 today, February 6, at 11:50 PM. The session 1 provisional answer key was released on February 4. If any objections raised by candidates are found valid, NTA will revise the answer key accordingly. The final answer key will be prepared based on the provisional key, and the results will be declared using the final key.

The NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exams on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, with two shifts each day—from 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) took place in the second shift on the final day, January 30, from 3 PM to 6:30 PM. Meanwhile, registration for the second session is currently open and will close on February 24.

JEE Mains Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections here

Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the objection link.

Select the questions you wish to challenge.

Pay the required objection fee.

Save and submit the objection form.

The agency has released the provisional answer key along with candidates' recorded responses and the exam questions. To raise an objection, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Objections submitted through any means other than the online portal, or those without the required fee or after the deadline, will not be considered.

Subject experts will review the submitted challenges, and if any are found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly.

The registration process for JEE Main Session 2 is now open and will close on February 24. Candidates have the option to appear in either one or both sessions. If a candidate attends both, the higher score will be used to determine their All India Rank.