JEE Mains Answer key 2026, Candidates' response sheet OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check direct link here
JEE MAINS ANSWER KEY 2026

JEE Mains Answer key 2026, Candidates’ response sheet OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check direct link here

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
JEE Mains Answer key 2026, Candidates’ response sheet OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check direct link hereJEE Mains 2026 OUT

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 today, February 4, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the January session exam can now check and download the answer key along with their response sheets from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/for interested candidates to submit challenge to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying nonrefundable processing fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged as per the Procedure given in Annexure 1”, says the official notice.

Candidates will need to log in using their application number along with their date of birth or password to check the result. If there are any discrepancies in the provisional answer key, the NTA will soon open an objection window to allow candidates to raise their concerns. The final answer key and the result are expected to be released on 12th February, 2026.

JEE Mains Response Sheet 2026 OUT; Check Direct Link to Download answer key and response sheet here

JEE Mains Response Sheet 2026 OUT: Steps to Download answer key and response sheet here

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘JEE Main 2026 Session-1 Response Sheet/ Answer Key’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number, date of birth/ password and captcha correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the response sheet and provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the answer key then download it for future reference.

JEE Mains 2026 OUT: Registration for Session 2 exam

The session 2 of JEE Mains exam will take place on 2nd and 9th April 2026. And candidates have time till 25th February 2026 to apply for the examination. Candidates who have already appeared for session 1 will have to log in with their previous application number and password and pay the application fee for session 2. 

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

