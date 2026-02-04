Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3013613https://zeenews.india.com/education/jee-mains-answer-key-2026-candidates-response-sheet-to-be-out-today-at-jeemain-nta-nic-in-check-steps-to-download-here-3013613.html
NewsEducationJEE Mains Answer key 2026, Candidates’ response sheet to be Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check steps to download here
JEE MAIN ANSWER KEY 2026

JEE Mains Answer key 2026, Candidates’ response sheet to be Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check steps to download here

JEE Mains Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 1 exam today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JEE Mains Answer key 2026, Candidates’ response sheet to be Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check steps to download hereJEE Mains Answer Key 2026 (Image credits: Freepik)

JEE Mains Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 1 exam today, i.e. 4th February, 2026. All the candidates who have appeared for the JEE session 1 exam which took place in January will be able to download their provisional answer key and response sheet through the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA: From China debate to ‘yaar’ row - inside Parliament’s two-day standoff
Iran-US tension
US F-35 shoots down Iranian drone near aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln
WPL 2026 Eliminator
WPL 2026: DC outclass Gujarat Giants in eliminator to set up final vs RCB
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee challenges maintainability of ED's plea in Supreme Court
ICC U19 World Cup
England end Australia’s title defence with 27-run win in U19 WC Semi-Final
Air India
Air India-Indigo flight wings collide at Mumbai airport
PCB
Pakistan calls for new global cricket body amid ICC row & India match boycott
kolkata earthquake
5.8-Magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar, strong tremors felt in Kolkata
maa behen
‘Maa Behen’ teaser out: Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri star in comedy-drama
The 50
The 50: Nikki Tamboli and Aarya Jadhav’s fiery clash rekindles old rivalries