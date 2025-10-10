JEE Mains Big Update: NTA Issues Clarification On Exam Centre, City Allotment

NTA will conduct JEE (Main) 2026 in two sessions — one in January and the other in April. In past years, some candidates faced problems while filling out the online application form because the details in their Aadhaar card, Class 10 certificate, and other documents did not match. These mismatches caused delays and issues during the application process. The Public Notice issued by NTA on September 29, 2025, asked students to check and update important identity documents such as Aadhaar, UDID cards, and category certificates well before the application process begins. This will help ensure a smooth application experience and avoid errors. NTA also made it clear that this notice has nothing to do with City or Centre Allotment for the exam. “Candidates/Parents are advised not to be misled by unverified information circulating in the online space and consult only official website of NTA for all information on NTA Examinations," the NTA agency stated.

The agency has made the verification process stricter, requiring that names, dates of birth, and other personal details on the Aadhaar card exactly match those on the Class 10 marksheet. Even small spelling mistakes or differences can result in cancellation of the application form. Students are urged to visit their nearest UIDAI centre promptly to correct any discrepancies. NTA has also advised ensuring that the Aadhaar-linked address is accurate, as it will be used to decide the exam centre allocation.

Advisory for the category certificates

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, or PwD categories have been advised to ensure their category certificates are up to date and consistent with their Aadhaar and Class 10 records. Officials have warned that any mismatch could lead to rejection of the reservation claim or even disqualification.

The online registration for the first session of JEE Main 2026 will open in October 2025 on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The first session is usually conducted in January, followed by the second in April. Students may choose to appear in one or both sessions, with the higher score being considered for admission. JEE Main includes two papers: Paper 1 for BE/BTech, and Papers 2A and 2B. Paper 2A is for admission to B.Architecture courses, while Paper 2B is for B.Planning programmes.