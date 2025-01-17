JEE Mains Image Correction Window 2025 Ends Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

JEE Mains 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the image correction window for JEE Main Session 1 today, January 17, at 11:50 PM. Candidates needing to re-upload their photographs can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The correction window was opened after the agency noticed that some candidates' photographs did not meet the required specifications. Affected candidates were informed via email and SMS. These candidates must re-upload their photographs to prevent their applications from being rejected.

“Candidates may note that if the photographs uploaded are found to be fabricated i.e. de-shaped or seem to be hand-made or computer made, the application of the candidate will be rejected and the same would be considered as using Unfair Means and the candidate would be dealt with accordingly,” says NTA.

JEE Mains 2025: Instruction regarding uploading the photograph

The photograph size must be between 10 KB and 300 KB.

It should be a color photo, without a mask, taken against a white background.

The photo must show 80% of the face, including the ears.

The file should be named "Photograph" and saved in JPG/JPEG format, ensuring it is clear and readable.

Spectacles are allowed only if the candidate wears them regularly.

Polaroid or computer-generated photos will not be accepted.

The photograph should not be attested.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exams will be held from January 22 to January 30, 2025. Admit cards are expected to be released soon on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the hall ticket PDF, candidates will need their application number and date of birth. For any exam-related queries, students can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or 011-6922770 or email jeemain@nta.nic.in.