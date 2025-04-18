JEE Mains Result 2025: Final Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Result To Be Released Shortly- Check Direct Link Here

JEE Mains Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Two questions have been dropped from the final key, and as per NTA’s policy, all candidates will be awarded full marks for those questions. The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results will be announced on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once declared, candidates can visit the website to check and download their scorecards. According to NTA, the results will be declared by tomorrow, April 19.

National Testing Agency (NTA) had initially released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 on Thursday at jeemain.nta.nic.in, but it was taken down a few hours later. According to the exam’s information bulletin, the result was originally expected by yesterday. However, with the board's latest update, students can now expect the result by tomorrow.

To check the JEE Main Session 2 result, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth. Along with the result, NTA will also release the list of toppers and other important details related to the exam. The JEE Main Session 2 was conducted between April 2 and April 9. Earlier this month, the provisional answer key for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), along with the question papers and candidates' recorded responses, was released. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections, if any. NTA is expected to announce the results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) first, as the provisional answer key for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) has not yet been released.

JEE Mains Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link for JEE Main Session 2 scorecard Enter your login credentials and submit View and download your result

Admissions will be offered to candidates based on their choices and All India Ranks in JEE Main 2025 through a seat allocation process, which will be announced later by CSAB/JoSAA. During the seat allocation or admission process, relevant documents related to identification, date of birth, qualifying examination, state of eligibility, category, and disability (if applicable) will be verified and authenticated.