JEE Mains Results 2025 To Be Released Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains Results 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Mains 2025 results soon. Once released, candidates who took the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 can check and download their results from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key for JEE Mains 2025 was released on February 10, 2025. In this key, the NTA dropped 12 questions from different shifts of JEE Main Session 1, Paper 1. As per the rules, candidates will get full marks for any dropped question.

The final answer key was prepared after subject experts reviewed the challenges raised by candidates against the provisional key, which was released on February 4, 2025. The objection window closed on February 6, 2025. The NTA conducted JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Similarly, JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) took place on January 30 during the second shift, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. Candidates were required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question to submit objections.

JEE Mains Results 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official JEE Mains 2025 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link for the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 scorecard.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Your JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Candidates who pass the exam can get admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through JoSAA counselling. Also, the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2025 qualifiers will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025. Registration for the JEE Main April session has started at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is February 25 by 9 pm, and the fee payment window will close at 11:50 pm on the same day.