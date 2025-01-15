JEE Mains Session 1 Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1. Once available, candidates planning to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 1 can download it from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main exams will be held at various centers across India and in 15 cities abroad. Paper 1 is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025, while Paper 2 will take place on January 30, 2025. Paper 1 will have two shifts: the first from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM. Paper 2 will be held in the second shift, from 3 PM to 6:30 PM.

Candidates will receive four marks (+4) for each correct or most appropriate answer. An incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one mark (-1). Questions left unanswered or marked for review will not receive any marks (0).

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for "JEE Main Admit Card 2025."

A login page will appear; enter your login details.

Submit the information, and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details on the admit card and download it.

Take a printed copy for future reference.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025: Significant changes

Changes in Question Pattern: This year, NTA has removed the optional questions from Section B of the JEE Main paper.

Revised Tie-Breaking Rule: The tie-breaking criteria for determining ranks in JEE Main 2025 have been updated.

Special Counselling for North-East Students: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will organize a special round of counselling for northeastern students who do not secure seats during the initial phases of NIT admissions.

The JEE Main 2025 exam will be conducted in 13 languages and includes two papers: Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning). The registration process began on October 28 and ended on November 22, 2024.