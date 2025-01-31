JEE Mains Session 2 Registration 2025 Begins Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Mains Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin online registrations for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 today, January 31, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration window will remain open until February 24, 2025, at 9 PM, with the deadline for fee payment set at 11.50 PM. Aspirants must complete their registration and payment on time to avoid any last-minute issues.

JEE Mains Registration 2025: Exam pattern

The NTA has updated the JEE Main 2025 exam pattern. According to the revised format, Section B will no longer have optional questions. Each subject will now have only five questions, and students must answer all of them. The JEE Main 2025 syllabus covers three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The exam will have three papers: Paper 1 for BTech/BE, Paper 2A for BArch, and Paper 2B for BPlan. Paper 1 for BTech will consist of 75 multiple-choice questions and will be worth 300 marks.

JEE Mains Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate to the Session 2 registration page.

New applicants must register by providing the required details, while existing applicants can skip this step.

Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the registration fee.

After submission, save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who have already applied for JEE Main Session 1 can log into their accounts, complete the application, and pay the exam fee for Session 2. However, new applicants or those appearing for JEE Main for the first time in Session 2 must first register, fill out the application form, and make the payment. According to the National Testing Agency, around 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 598 centers across 284 cities, with an attendance rate of approximately 94.5%.