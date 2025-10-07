JEE, NEET, CUET 2026: Exam Cities To Be Allotted by NTA, No Option For Candidates To Choose

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a big change in how exam centres will be assigned for major national entrance tests like JEE Main, NEET-UG, and CUET-UG. Starting from the 2026-27 academic year, candidates will no longer be able to choose their exam cities. Instead, centres will be assigned based on the address on the candidate’s Aadhaar card, according to an official notice.

This change is intended to make the process more transparent and reduce cheating and impersonation. Currently, students can select three to four preferred cities when applying. Under the new rules, candidates from smaller towns and villages will be assigned centres in or near their own areas, matching the address on their Aadhaar card.

Travel difficulties during exams

The decision has sparked concerns among students and parents, especially those who live or study away from their permanent address. Many worry that this change could cause travel difficulties during exams if their Aadhaar details are not updated. In response, the NTA has urged candidates to verify and, if needed, update their Aadhaar information well before the application process begins, warning that no changes will be allowed once the application window opens. This new rule will be implemented first for the January 2026 session of JEE Main and will later extend to other national-level entrance exams.

NTA policy for fairness in candidate verification

The agency has strengthened the verification process by making it mandatory for names, dates of birth, and other personal details on the Aadhaar card to exactly match those on the Class 10 marksheet. Even small spelling mistakes or discrepancies could result in the cancellation of the application. Students are advised to visit their nearest UIDAI centre to correct any errors without delay. The NTA has also emphasized that the Aadhaar-linked address must be accurate, as it will determine the allocation of exam centres.

Candidates from SC, ST, OBC, EWS, or PwD categories have been advised to ensure their category certificates are current and consistent with their Aadhaar and Class 10 records. Officials have warned that any mismatch could lead to rejection of the reservation claim or even disqualification. The NTA stated that the new policy is aimed at “streamlining the examination process and enhancing fairness in candidate verification,” but cautioned that failing to maintain uniformity across documents could result in losing the opportunity to appear for the exams.