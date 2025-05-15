JEECUP 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2025), is likely to release the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) admit card soon. Once available, registered candidates can download it from the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. This state-level entrance exam is conducted for students aiming to secure admission to government and private polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card: Exam day instructions

Candidates must arrive at their examination centre at least two hours before the exam starts to complete biometric verification. After that, they should proceed to their allotted exam hall and log in to their assigned computer using the provided login ID and password.

Only black or blue ballpoint pens are permitted inside the exam hall. Use of log tables, calculators, mobile phones, or any electronic communication devices is strictly not allowed.Candidates must carry their admit card, Aadhaar card, or any other valid photo identification proof for verification by the invigilator, center superintendent, or other authorised officials.

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Examination 2025 Admit Card’ on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will open on your screen

Step 4: Review all the information mentioned on the admit card carefully

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the admit card for future use

The examination will be held online, with questions provided in both Hindi and English. Each session will have a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The test will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each offering four answer options. Candidates will receive 4 marks for every correct response. In cases where a question is incorrect or has two correct answers, those who attempt it will still be awarded 4 marks.

Candidates will have the option to mark questions for review or revisit them later during the exam. A mock test will be made available on the official portal two days before the exam to help candidates get comfortable with the online format.