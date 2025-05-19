JEECUP 2025: Registration Ends Tomorrow At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEECUP 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the extended application window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2025) for Polytechnic and Post Diploma Industrial Safety courses on May 20. Candidates can complete their applications at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on May 14. However, due to the rescheduling of the exam and the extension of the application deadline, the release of admit cards has also been delayed.

“The UPJEE(Polytechnic)-2025 application registration window has been extended to May 20, 2025. The examination dates scheduled from May 20-28, 2025, have been rescheduled in the interest of students. Revised dates for the entrance examination and UPJEE(Polytechnic) 2025 admit card will be announced soon,” reads the official notification.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (JEECUP or UPJEE Polytechnic 2025) for Groups A, E, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, L, and K1 to K8, initially scheduled from May 20 to May 28, has been postponed. A revised examination schedule will be released soon. UPJEE 2025 counselling will be conducted in three phases. The detailed counselling schedule will be shared after the declaration of results. The final date for admission is July 31.

JEECUP 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on the JEECUP/UPJEE 2025 application link relevant to your course. Complete the registration process to receive your login credentials. Log in using the credentials and fill out the application form. Upload the required documents and pay the examination fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The polytechnic entrance exam will consist of objective-type questions, each with four answer choices. Only one option will be correct, and candidates will receive four marks for every correct response. There will be no negative marking in the exam. If a question has more than one correct answer or is found to be incorrect, all candidates who attempted it will be awarded full marks.