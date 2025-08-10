Advertisement
JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025: Round Five Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Details Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will announce the Round 5 Seat allotment result for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details here.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
JEECUP 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will announce the Round 5 Seat allotment result for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) today, i.e. 10th August, 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the round 5 of counselling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Khushi Arora
