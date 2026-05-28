JEECUP 2026 admit card out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Download hall ticket here

JEECUP admit card 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026.

Candidates appearing for the UP Polytechnic entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

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The JEECUP admit card 2026 has currently been issued for Groups A, E1 (Biology), and E2 (Mathematics). Candidates are required to log in using their application number and password or date of birth to access the hall ticket.

According to the revised examination schedule, the JEECUP exam date 2026 is from June 2 to June 9, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh.

Previously, the JEECUP exam was scheduled between May 15 and May 22 but was later postponed.

How to download JEECUP admit card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official JEECUP website.

Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.

Select the examination group.

Enter the application number and password/date of birth.

Submit the details and download the hall ticket.

Take a printout for examination day use.

Details mentioned on admit card

The JEECUP 2026 admit card contains important information including:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Exam date and time

Examination centre details

Photograph and signature

Important exam-day instructions

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Documents required for JEECUP exam 2026

Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

Printed copy of JEECUP 2026 admit card

Valid government-issued photo ID

Recent passport-size photograph

Transparent ballpoint pen

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, and study materials will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

JEECUP is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to diploma and polytechnic programmes offered by government and private institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates qualifying the examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling process expected to begin later this year.



