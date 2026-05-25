JEECUP 2026 admit card to be released today; Check how to download hall ticket from jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is all set to release the JEECUP 2026 hall ticket today on their official website. Once the admit card is out, Candidates who appeared for this exam will be able to access their admit card through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. This entrance exam provides admission to engineering, pharmacy, polytechnic, and other diploma programmes in both government and private colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Telangana Polycet 2026 Rank Card Out; Check how to download scorecard from polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

JEECUP 2026 exam dates

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The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) exams will be conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2026, in CBT mode.

Exam timings for JEECUP 2026

The JEECUP 2026 exams will be conducted in two shifts:-

Morning shift - 9 am to 12.00 pm

Afternoon shift - 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Important details mentioned on JEECUP 2026 admit card

Once the JEECUP 2026 hall ticket is released, candidates must check these important details:-

1. Candidate's Name

2. Candidate's Personal Information

3. Exam Date

4. Shift Timings

5. Exam Centre

Login Credentials to download JEECUP 2026 admit card

Students must be ready with their application number and password.

How to download JEECUP 2026 admit card

Go to the official website - eecup.admissions.nic.in

Select the "Download Admit Card for JEECUP 2026" link

Enter your login credentials

Submit your details

The admit card will be shown on your display

Download your hall ticket and save it for future use

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET Result 2026 to be out today at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check how to download merit list, and rank cards

JEECUP 2026 exam pattern

JEECUP 2026 has 100 MCQs. Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, that's what the paper covers, split across all three subjects. Get one right, you pocket four marks. Get it wrong, you lose one. Leave it blank? Nothing happens. No penalty, no reward, just a question you moved past.

On exam day, don't show up empty-handed. You'll need your printed admit card, not saved on your phone, actually printed. Bring a valid government-issued photo ID alongside it, and don't forget a passport-size photograph either.

With the JEECUP 2026 admit card expected to be released today, candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website and download their hall tickets as soon as they are available. It is important to verify all details and be fully prepared with the required documents ahead of the examination day.