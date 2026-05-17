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NewsEducationJEECUP 2026 registration deadline extended again; Check revised date at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP REGISTRATION 2026

JEECUP 2026 registration deadline extended again; Check revised date at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has once again extended the registration deadline for the UP Polytechnic entrance examination 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) can now complete their application process till May 17, 2026, through the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 17, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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JEECUP 2026 registration deadline extended again; Check revised date at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP registration 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has once again extended the registration deadline for the UP Polytechnic entrance examination 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) can now complete their application process till May 17, 2026, through the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Also Read: TS EAMCET result 2026

The extension provides relief to students seeking admission to diploma and polytechnic courses offered by government and private institutes across Uttar Pradesh. 

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JEECUP 2026 exam dates (Revised)

Along with extending the registration window, JEECUP has also revised the examination schedule. The computer-based entrance examination, which was earlier scheduled from May 15 to May 22, will now be conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2026. 

How to Apply for JEECUP 2026

To apply for the JEECUP application form 2026, candidates will need to follow these steps given below:

  • Visit the official website — JEECUP Application Portal
  • Click on the JEECUP 2026 registration link
  • Complete the registration process using valid details
  • Fill in the application form carefully
  • Upload required documents and photographs
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference

JEECUP application fee

As per the official notification:

  • General/OBC candidates: Rs 300
  • SC/ST candidates: Rs 200 (Careers360)

JEECUP 2026 exam pattern

The JEECUP examination will be held in online mode and will consist of multiple-choice questions. Candidates will get 4 marks for every correct answer. The exam is conducted for admission into various diploma programmes in engineering, technology, and pharmacy streams across Uttar Pradesh.

However, the candidates are advised not to wait until the last moment and complete the registration process at the earliest to avoid technical issues on the website. The JEECUP  admit card 2026 will be released on schedule, and further counselling updates are expected to be announced soon on the official portal. 

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