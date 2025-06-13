JEECUP Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to release the UPJEE 2025 answer key today, June 13, on its official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Once released, candidates can download the answer key by logging in with their roll number, password, and the security pin. The entrance exam was conducted from June 5 to 13. After the answer key is out, candidates will be able to compare their responses and estimate their probable scores.

Candidates who qualify for the exam will be invited to participate in the counselling process for further admission. The JEECUP counselling schedule will be released shortly after the announcement of results. Students will need to register and fill in their preferred colleges during the counselling. They will also have the option to either freeze or float their allotted seat, pay the admission fee, and complete document verification as part of the process.

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Open a web browser and visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, log in to the student portal using your credentials and the security pin.

Step 3: Once logged in, navigate to the “Answer Key” section.

Step 4: Choose the specific question paper set or code that you attempted in the JEECUP 2025 exam.

Step 5: Click on the “Download” button next to your selected set to download the answer key. A PDF file will be saved to your device.

Step 6: Open the downloaded PDF file to view the JEECUP 2025 answer key.

Candidates who wish to raise objections will need to pay a processing fee of Rs 100 for each question they challenge. If their objection is found to be valid, the Rs 100 will be refunded and the correction will be made. However, if the objection is not upheld, the amount will be forfeited.

After the objection window closes, all challenges submitted by candidates will be carefully reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any objections are found to be valid, a revised or final answer key will be released. The JEECUP 2025 results will be declared based on this final answer key.