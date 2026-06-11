JEECUP answer key 2026 out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Objection window open till June 15

JEECUP answer key 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can now access their response sheets and answer keys through the official website.

Candidates must note that the objection window will remain open until June 15, 2026.

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Students should know that the JEECUP answer key 2026 is provisional in nature so that students can compare their marked responses with the officially released answers and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

However, if candidates find discrepancies in the provisional answer key, then they can submit objections online within the stipulated period.

JEECUP Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

JEECUP 2026 Examination: June 2 to June 9, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Release: June 11, 2026

Objection Window Closes: June 15, 2026

Final Answer Key: To be announced

JEECUP 2026 Result Declaration: To be announced

Counselling Process Begins: After result declaration (date to be announced)

How to download JEECUP answer key 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the answer key and response sheet:

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the link for “JEECUP 2026 Answer Key/Response Sheet”.

Log in using the required credentials.

The provisional answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the documents for future reference.

Steps to raise JEECUP objections

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer provided in the provisional key can challenge it through the online portal:

Log in to the candidate dashboard.

Select the question(s) for which an objection is to be raised.

Upload supporting documents or evidence.

Submit the objection within the prescribed deadline.

Keep a copy of the submission confirmation for future reference.

The examination authority will review all valid objections before publishing the final answer key.

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After evaluating the objections submitted by candidates, JEECUP will release the final answer key for the candidates along with the JEECUP result 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding result declaration and counselling schedules.