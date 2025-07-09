JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Steps, List Of Documents Required

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the registration process for Round 2 of JEECUP 2025 counselling from today, July 9, 2025. All eligible candidates who wish to participate in this round can submit their applications through the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in — on or before July 11, 2025. As per the official schedule, the seat allotment results for Round 2 will be declared on July 12, 2025. Candidates will need to log in using their application number and password to check their individual allotment status.

Earlier, the JEECUP 2025 Round 1 counselling was completed with the seat allotment results being released on July 3. The registration for Round 1 had concluded on July 2. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic courses was conducted between June 5 and June 13, 2025, and the results for the same were officially announced on June 23, 2025.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Important dates

Counselling Event Date Choice Filling/Modification (for Float Option) July 9 to 11, 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment July 12, 2025 Online Fee Deposit for Seat Acceptance July 13 to 15, 2025 Document Verification at District Help Centres July 14 to 16, 2025 Withdrawal of Seats (Round 2) July 17, 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Documents required

Candidates taking part in the JEECUP 2025 counselling must carry a set of essential documents for the verification process. These include:

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card

JEECUP Rank Card

Seat Allotment Letter for the current counselling round

Mark sheets and certificates of the qualifying examination

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Two recent passport-size photographs

Two photocopied sets of all the documents mentioned above

It is important to note that only those candidates who have been shortlisted are eligible to take part in the counselling process.

After completing the registration, candidates are required to fill in and lock their preferred choices of courses and colleges. Seat allotment will be carried out based on the candidate's merit rank, category, and the availability of seats. Once a seat is allotted, candidates must pay the seat acceptance and counselling fee and visit the designated district help centre for document verification.

Following successful verification, candidates can choose one of three options: freeze the seat to confirm admission, float in hopes of getting a better option in the next round, or withdraw from the process. The entire counselling procedure will take place over seven rounds, giving students multiple opportunities to secure admission.