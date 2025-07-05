JEECUP Counselling 2025: UPJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link And Other Details Here

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for UPJEE counselling 2025 today, July 4. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can now view their seat allotment status by visiting the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UPJEE is a state-level entrance test conducted for admission into diploma-level technical courses in fields like engineering, technology, and others. These diploma programmes are offered by various government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates must have passed either Class 10 or Class 12, depending on the course requirements, from a recognised education board to be eligible for the exam.

The choice filling for JEECUP 2025 Round 2 will take place from July 9 to 11, and the seat allotment result will be declared on July 12. Round 3 of the counselling process will start on July 18, with results to be announced on July 21. Rounds 4 and 5 will follow. The academic session for 2025–26 will begin on August 1.

JEECUP Result 2025: Steps to check here

Here are the steps to check the JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025.”

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can choose the Freeze or Float option between July 4 and July 6, 2025. During this period, they can either confirm their allotted seat or opt to wait for a better option in the upcoming rounds. The counselling and security deposit fee must also be paid within these dates. Document verification will be conducted at designated district help centres from July 4 to July 7, 2025. If a candidate wishes to withdraw their seat from Round 1, they must do so on July 8, 2025. It’s important to note that the first three counselling rounds are reserved for candidates from Uttar Pradesh only.