JEECUP Counselling Result 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results OUT At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Steps Here

JEECUP 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially released the Round 2 seat allotment result for JEECUP 2025. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can now access their seat allotment status by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Following the release of the seat allotment result, all allotted candidates will have the opportunity to choose between the 'freeze' and 'float' options and pay the required security deposit along with the counselling fee through their login credentials. This facility will be available from July 13 to July 15, 2025. Choosing the 'freeze' option means the candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat and does not wish to participate in further rounds, while the 'float' option allows them to be considered for higher preferences in subsequent rounds.

In addition, candidates must undergo document verification at the designated district help centres. This verification process will take place from July 14 to July 16, 2025, and is mandatory for confirming the provisional admission. Candidates should carry all necessary original documents and photocopies as specified by the authorities.

JEECUP 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result: Round 3 Important dates

The choice filling process for JEECUP Round 3 will be conducted from July 18 to July 20, 2025. The seat allotment result for Round 3 is scheduled to be announced on July 21, 2025.

Following the allotment, all candidates will be able to select the Freeze or Float option and pay the required security deposit along with the counselling fee online from July 22 to July 24, 2025.

Document verification for Round 3 will take place at the designated district help centers from July 22 to July 25, 2025, and will be available until 6:00 PM on the final day.

Candidates who wish to withdraw their admitted seat will have the option to do so on July 26, 2025.

JEECUP 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result: Here's how to check Round 2 Results

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as application number and password.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your allotment result.

The seat acceptance fee is Rs 3,250, which includes Rs 3,000 as tuition fee and Rs 250 as counselling fee. Candidates will be required to pay this amount online using the payment link provided to them. Payment can be made via net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. Please note that the counselling fee of Rs 250 is non-refundable and non-transferable under any circumstances. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.