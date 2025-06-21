JEECUP Result 2025 To Be Released Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JEECUP Result 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to announce the JEECUP 2025 results today, June 21. Candidates who appeared for the UP Polytechnic exam can check their results by visiting the official websites — jeecup.admissions.nic.in or jeecup.nic.in — and logging in with their application number and date of birth. A merit list will also be released alongside the results.

Those who score the minimum qualifying marks will be included in the UPJEE merit list. Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The UPJEE exam was conducted from June 5 to 13 for admissions into polytechnic and lateral-entry engineering programmes at affiliated institutions. Candidates are awarded four marks for each correct answer, with no negative marking for wrong responses.

The JEECUP scorecard will include key details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, roll number, father’s and mother’s names, category, gender, state, the group they appeared for, total marks obtained, category-wise state open rank, and their qualifying status for the counselling process.

JEECUP Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “JEECUP 2025 Result.”

Step 3: On the login page, enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click the “Submit” button to view your result on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of your JEECUP result for future reference.

JEECUP Result 2025: Further admission process

Candidates who qualify the exam will move on to the counselling and admission process. The detailed JEECUP counselling schedule will be announced shortly. During counselling, students must register, fill in their preferred colleges, and choose to either freeze or float their allotted seats. They will also need to pay the admission fee and complete document verification.