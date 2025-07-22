JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2025: Round 3 Result Released At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Round 3 seat allotment results for JEECUP Counselling 2025. Candidates who took part in this round can view their allotment status on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

This round plays a vital role for students aiming to secure admission into polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have been allotted a seat must now complete the next steps, which include fee payment, selecting either the 'Freeze' or 'Float' option, and undergoing document verification to confirm their admission.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment. You will be redirected to a new page; enter your login credentials. The seat allotment result will appear on the screen. Review your allotment status and download the result. Take a printout for future reference.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2025: Application Fees

After checking their results, candidates must promptly pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 3,250, which includes Rs 3,000 as the seat acceptance amount and Rs 250 as counselling charges. This payment must be made online by July 24, 2025. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2025: Documents required

Candidates who choose the ‘Freeze’ option are required to complete document verification at the designated district help centres between July 22 and July 25, 2025. They must carry the following documents for the verification process: