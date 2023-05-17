topStoriesenglish2609237
JHARKHAND BOARD RESULT 2023

Jharkhand Board to announce JAC Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 SOON On jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

Jharkhand Board Result 2023 For Class 10th and 12th Science stream is expected to be declared this week on the official website -  jac.jharkhand.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon. According to the latest updates Jharkhand will announce the JAC 10th, 12th Science Result this week.

Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date Time

According to the latest media reports JAC is expected to declare Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 for the Science stream on May 20, however, the schedule is tentative in nature and an official confirmation regarding the date and time of the declaration of JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023 is still awaited.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their Jharakhand 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 from the official websites - - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in following the simple steps given here

Here's How To Download JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 

Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2022 and take a printout for future use.

 

