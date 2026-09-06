/Jharkhand declares two-day state mourning: Are schools and colleges closed tomorrow?

Jharkhand is observing two days of state mourning, September 6 and 7, following the sudden death of Cabinet Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu, who also held the Higher and Technical Education portfolio in the state government.
The 56-year-old leader, a senior figure in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), passed away early Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack.
The state's Cabinet and Coordination Department issued an order announcing the mourning period soon after news of his death broke. As per the order, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all government buildings where it is normally hoisted, on both September 6 and 7. No official government functions or celebrations are to be held during this period.
Yes. According to the government's order, all government offices across Jharkhand will remain completely closed on September 7. District education officers in several districts, including Latehar, have already confirmed that all government schools under their jurisdiction will also stay shut that day as a mark of respect for the late minister.
While September 6 mourning provisions are limited mainly to the half-mast flag and a ban on official events, the actual closure of offices and schools applies specifically to September 7.
Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools or district education office for updates, as some private institutions may choose to follow their own schedule unless a specific closure order applies to them as well.
Sudivya Kumar Sonu will be given a state funeral in honour of his service.
Condolence programmes are being organised at various levels across the state as tributes continue to pour in for the minister, with political leaders across party lines expressing grief over his sudden demise.
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