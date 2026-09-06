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Jharkhand declares two-day state mourning: Are schools and colleges closed tomorrow?

Jharkhand is observing two days of state mourning, September 6 and 7, following the sudden death of Cabinet Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu, who also held the Higher and Technical Education portfolio in the state government.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Jharkhand declares two-day state mourning: Are schools and colleges closed tomorrow?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Jharkhand declares two-day state mourning: Are schools and colleges closed tomorrow?
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