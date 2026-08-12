As the CID's investigation into Jharkhand's JPSC-JSSC recruitment scam deepens, scrutiny has turned to the extended family of key accused Abhay Kumar Tiwari, with multiple
relatives found to have secured government jobs through examinations now under the scanner, raising uncomfortable questions about how far the alleged manipulation ran.
Tiwari, arrested by the Jharkhand CID on July 22 from Poreyahat in Godda district, has emerged as a central figure in the state's snowballing exam-scam investigation. What has
drawn particular attention is not just his own record, but the unusually high number of family members who cleared the same set of competitive examinations around him.
Investigators say Tiwari's brother, Akshay Tiwari, secured a government job through the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination.
Akshay's wife, Sushma Kumari, was also selected in the same examination cycle; she is currently posted in the Vigilance Department, while Akshay works as a JSA in the Women and Child Development Department.
Beyond his immediate family, CID sources say the list of alleged connections extends further including a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and other extended relatives allegedly linked to Tiwari, several of whom reportedly secured Block Supply Officer (BSO) ranks in the same recruitment drive.
Among names that have surfaced is one Upendra Mishra, said to have secured BSO Rank 51, and alleged to be Tiwari's maternal cousin.
According to CID findings, Tiwari cleared 12 competitive examinations in about 13 years, record now itself being scrutinised as part of the probe.
The exams reportedly include the Jharkhand Police Sub-Inspector exam, Indian Navy recruitment, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) exam, CRPF Head Constable recruitment, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) recruitment, and the JSSC PGT and CGL exams, apart from the JPSC ACF, FRO, FSO and Civil Services preliminary examinations.
In the JSSC-CGL exam specifically, Tiwari is reported to have secured Rank 48.
Investigators are examining whether this string of successes was linked to his alleged access to examination material through his other role as marketing manager at TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), the private agency involved in conducting several JPSC and JSSC exams.
During CID questioning, Tiwari reportedly confessed that the September 2024 JSSC-CGL examination was also compromised.
According to his disclosures, around 15 candidates in Bokaro were charged Rs 12 lakh each, amounting to roughly Rs 1.80 crore, in exchange for advance access to the paper.
Candidates were allegedly taken to a house in Bokaro, where around 45 candidates were made to memorise about 65 questions and answers ahead of the exam.
Tiwari reportedly said the printing contract for the paper had been awarded to a company called Webel, owned by Mithilesh Singh and Umakant Pramanik, from whom he claims to have obtained the leaked material.
TDPL had earlier handled biometric work for the CGL exam but was de-empanelled by JSSC after refusing the assignment over low rates after which the contract moved to Webel.
For CID officials, the recurring presence of Tiwari's relatives across multiple examination results is not being treated as a coincidence.
It feeds directly into the larger question the investigation is trying to answer: whether access to leaked papers, inflated marks, or manipulated selections was being systematically shared within a trusted personal network, rather than being a one-off, individual act of cheating.
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