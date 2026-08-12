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Jharkhand exam scam: How Abhay Tiwari's entire family landed government jobs

What has drawn particular attention is not just his own record, but the unusually high number of family members who cleared the same set of competitive examinations around him.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Jharkhand exam scam: How Abhay Tiwari's entire family landed government jobs

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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